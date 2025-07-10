If the previous reports are indications, then the AEW All In Texas 2025 match setup had to go through changes due to a former champion jumping ship from All Elite Wrestling to WWE. Another ex-world champ from the women’s division has also reportedly canceled a match at the annual show. However, this one was caused by an unfortunate injury.

Jamie Hayter is the concerned name in this scenario who has seemingly impacted the build to AEW All In Texas 2025, according to a new report. Just ahead of coming out of this report, AEW President Tony Khan already alluded to injuries influencing changes to the lead-up and build to various storylines ahead of the show.

Fightful Select has now confirmed that the injury that Hayter sustained at Double or Nothing in May had a bigger impact, as she was scheduled to be engaged in a feud with the former Stardom talent Thekla upon her debut in AEW en route to AEW All In Texas 2025.

AEW All In Texas 2025: Jamie Hayter vs Thekla planned for PPV

Thekla appeared on AEW’s flagship programming to attack Hayter on the May 28 episode, just after Double or Nothing, where Hayter ended up digesting a loss in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament finale to TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. The former women’s champion suffered an undisclosed injury during that match and hasn’t been cleared to be in in-ring competition ever since. No update was also provided regarding her comeback to action.

According to the source, Jamie Hayter had been factored into the build for AEW All In Texas 2025 with the plans in place for her to take on Thekla at the annual show. However, her injury scrapped the original plans. At that point, the creative kept it quiet regarding Thekla’s debut. This was set up in a way so that Hayter could be taken out in a kayfabe way.

The outlet further noted that the hope was that the story could be picked up upon Hayter’s return. However, Hayter has missed more time than AEW initially expected, including the annual extravaganza in their schedule, AEW All In Texas 2025 scheduled for this weekend. Hopes are still on that the feud will happen in the future.