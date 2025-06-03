AEW All In Texas 2025 is being touted to be the biggest show on All Elite Wrestling’s part for this year and it might turn out to be a historic occasion for the women’s division, as well. Perhaps the biggest women’s division match that All Elite Wrestling has to offer from their current roster will become a reality on that night, which also suggests that this match could be placed in the main event segment.

The reigning AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will defend her title against Mercedes Mone at AEW All In Texas 2025, and fans are curious about whether this match will become the first-ever women’s pay-per-view main event in the history of All Elite Wrestling. This comes after AEW President Tony Khan didn’t allow Mariah May and “Timeless” Toni Storm’s “Hollywood Ending” match at Revolution to be in the headliner slot back in March.

Tony Khan addresses AEW All In Texas 2025 main event speculation

Khan recently addressed the possibility of “The CEO” and the “Timeless” one getting the main event of AEW All In Texas 2025 during a press conference following Double or Nothing. Speaking of both the 2025 Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament winners coming for their world title opportunities at the stadium show in July, they will have their options open to choose from these two bouts.

“It could potentially be possible,” Khan said about AEW All In Texas 2025 producing the first-ever women’s main-event in AEW. “Of course, we also had ‘Hangman’ versus Mox already proclaimed here also, which is also a great main event. I think we have great options for that show. But certainly two great Owen Hart Foundation winners and two great world championship matches as it stands right now on the table… They’re both great, great matches.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Before Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone was made official for AEW All In Texas 2025, fans also hoped Marina Shafir and Willow Nightingale to be the two first women in the main event of an AEW pay-per-view during the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing. But then, Hangman Adam Page vs. Will Ospreay closed out the show.

Elsewhere at the annual May show, “Timeless” Toni Storm successfully defended her AEW Women’s World Championship up against Mina Shirakawa while Mercedes Mone defeated Jamie Hayter to win the Women’s Owen Hart Memorial Tournament to book themselves in the upcoming title match at AEW All In Texas 2025.