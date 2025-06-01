AEW All In Texas 2025, the biggest annual pay-per-view of All Elite Wrestling promotion on the calendar, is getting closer with one of their pillar figures in the female roster, Britt Baker, being absent from the scene. For whatever reason, we haven’t spotted her on television for several months now, but she’s not fully forgotten. Rather, she’s now been challenged for a huge match having a stipulation.

While speaking on her vlog, Thunder Rosa challenged Britt Baker to a Hair vs. Hair match at AEW All In Texas 2025, citing two reasons for the match to go down. Firstly, she knows that this match will produce a lot of attention and money, and secondly, La Mera Mera believes Britt Baker will always be connected to her irrespective of her status with AEW.

Mariah May Reportedly “Played It Really Smart” To Get To WWE From AEW

Rosa further mentioned that Britt Baker can’t escape her name, easily, which is something that makes her happy. Here’s more on what she had to say about having a showdown with the former women’s world champion at AEW All In Texas 2025,

“I throw a challenge. Just a little challenge. Hair versus hair, you know, um, against my, uh, my nemesis Britt Baker for All In. And the reason why I’m doing it is, one, well, because I know there’s money on the table. But two, she’s bonded by blood with me. She cannot get rid of my name no matter what happens—ever. And that gives me a lot of pleasure, too.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Mandy Rose Presumes WWE “Paying People A Little More” To Cut Other Ones

Britt Baker has not appeared on AEW television since the November 13th episode of AEW Dynamite. It’s been over six months without her being around AEW TV which raised concerns about her status with the company in the first place. Chances are very unlikely that she will make it to AEW All In Texas 2025.

For the time being, only one match for the annual show has been booked where Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will defend her title against Mercedes Mone. The TBS and RevPro Champion, Mone kept her winning streak, alive on AEW programming by defeating Jamie Hayter to become the winner of the 2025 Women’s Owen Hart Memorial Tournament and thereby book herself in the match against Storm at AEW All In Texas 2025.

AEW All In Texas 2025 PPV Match Card

Skipping its stomping grounds of the Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom, AEW All In Texas 2025 will emanate from the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, July 12. The announced match card for the annual show goes as follows,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Adam “Hangman” Page

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. TBS & RevPro Champion Mercedes Mone