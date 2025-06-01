Mandy Rose is perhaps one of the greatest examples of finding success after a shocking WWE release even though she never returned to the professional wrestling ring since then. As such, she’s proud to have thrived in the melee and throw some advice to the most recently released names from the WWE fray, mostly from the NXT roster.

During an episode of her “Power Alphas” podcast on YouTube, Mandy Rose reacted to the news of recent WWE releases like Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin, and more, and she tended to offer some advice to them. Upon noting that several of the released WWE stars were her friends, she blasted the rumors that those talents were fired for being lazy.

Mandy Rose pointed out the real picture by saying that there would simply be no time to be lazy in the WWE Performance Center as the young WWE talents have to be in training for an entire week. That being said, she’d also weigh in on the way TKO is doing business in the WWE, which is very different to that of Vince McMahon.

“Like now, with TKO, and how they’re hiring people and, you know, maybe they’re paying people a little more, which is great for those people, but they have to cut the other ones,” Mandy Rose explained, noting that TKO is keen on keeping a close look at the performance delivered by a talent while Vince McMahon’s WWE mostly used to retain majority of the names until the COVID-19 pandemic hit the scene.

Mandy Rose assures released talents about post-WWE opportunities

Mentioning that she’s thriving in the scene, Mandy Rose also admitted that working in WWE can be a blessing, but the women should go with the belief that they can also make a name for themselves during their active run with the company. She assured that the released stars can certainly bank on their built fame in the brand,

“So, don’t just come out and take every offer that comes your way. There are plenty of opportunities, and trust me when I tell you: you will be just fine; they want to make you believe that you can’t survive without them.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

WWE released former Mandy Rose in December 2022, with reports claiming that the move came after she shared non-PG content behind her paywall. This came after just a day that she lost the NXT Women’s Championship, and it was a shocker for the WWE Universe, given her star power on television. Since then, the bombshell has involved herself in personal ventures instead of returning to the squared circle.