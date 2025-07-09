All Elite Wrestling fans are all hyped up about what could be the biggest match in the history of the women’s division at AEW All In Texas 2025. Set for this weekend, this match will be contested over the AEW Women’s World Championship with Mercedes Mone challenging the reigning champion, Toni Storm.

With Mone holding five different championships alongside the Owen Hart tournament winning belt, this match at AEW All In Texas 2025 also marks a Champion vs. Champion bout at the annual show. Given the star power in this match, many of the fans want this one to be the headliner bout of the PLE. The reigning world champion has some other thoughts while previewing the match, however.

While speaking to The New York Post, Toni Storm was asked about her upcoming match against Mercedes Mone at AEW All In Texas 2025, and she offered an interesting response. The specific question was thrown on whether she could live up to the expectations of what’s being billed as potentially the greatest women’s match ever, especially since these two women never had a singles bout in the past.

In response, Storm noted that she doesn’t think that she’ll be part of the greatest women’s match ever at AEW All In Texas 2025 and that it might be nothing like that at all. While The Timeless One doesn’t expect the match to be a great one in a traditional way, she does expect this battle to turn into a violent fight. Admittedly, Storm won’t step into the ring to put on a spectacular show, but rather it will be for survival.

“I don’t think it’ll be the greatest women’s match ever. Actually, I think it’ll be nothing. Uh, no. I really don’t. I really don’t think it’ll be a great match. I think it’ll be a very violent fight. We’re not there to put on a great show. This is a fight. I’m fighting for my life out there. As I said, this could be my complete demise. This could be the end of me. She wants to put me out,” Toni Storm gave a preview of her match at AEW All In Texas 2025. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

AEW All In Texas 2025 PPV Match Card

The biggest pay-per-view of 2025 from All Elite Wrestling will be AEW All In Texas 2025, scheduled for next weekend, Saturday, July 12 at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and it’s happening with the following match card,

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match

– AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Mercedes Mone

– Winner-take-all match for AEW Unified Championship at AEW All In Texas 2025: Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. International Champion Kenny Omega

– AEW Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) defend against JetSpeed and The Patriarchy

– Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. Young Bucks (Matthews & Nicholas Jackson): EVP titles vs. one year of Ospreay/Strickland each challenging for World title

– Men’s Casino Gauntlet match

– Women’s Casino Gauntlet match