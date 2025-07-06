In about a week, AEW All In Texas 2025 will become reality, which is being touted to be the biggest professional wrestling event under the All Elite Wrestling promotion’s banner. A Texas Death Match for the Men’s world championship could turn out to be the headliner, while AEW has also set up a match between two top women’s wrestlers as a close contender to the main event slot.

Fans of All Elite Wrestling are all amped up about what could be the biggest match in the history of the women’s division at AEW All In Texas 2025. Set for next weekend, this match will be contested over the AEW Women’s World Championship with Mercedes Mone challenging the reigning champion, Toni Storm.

Original plans for this match could have been different if the emerging star power of the former AEW roster were still under the banner. Mariah May rose to prominence and stardom during the time she spent in the company, mostly due to her feud with Storm, which should have produced a rematch between the two at AEW All In Texas 2025.

AEW’s Saraya Admittedly “Used To Love A Good Strip Club” In Early Career Days

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, people close to Mercedes Moe were interested in a matchup with Athena at AEW All In in Texas 2025. In that case, Storm would have been placed to face her bitter rival, Mariah May, in a match to possibly wrap up the feud.

However, the source indicated that May instead signed a deal with the WWE, opting not to renew her contract with All Elite Wrestling, which led to the rush placement of the Hollywood Ending match at AEW Grand Slam in February, forcing Mone vs. Storm to go down at AEW All In Texas 2025,

“The original idea months back still involved Mariah May for All In, but obviously that was changed when May wasn’t going to sign a new deal.”

Toni Storm Hated “Horrible Ordeal” Of Hollywood Ending At AEW Revolution 2025

AEW All In Texas 2025 PPV Match Card

The biggest pay-per-view of 2025 from All Elite Wrestling will be AEW All In Texas 2025, scheduled for next weekend, Saturday, July 12 at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and it’s happening with the following match card,

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match

– AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Mercedes Mone

– Winner-take-all match for AEW Unified Championship at AEW All In Texas 2025: Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. International Champion Kenny Omega

– AEW Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) defend against JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)

– Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. Young Bucks (Matthews & Nicholas Jackson): EVP titles vs. one year of Ospreay/Strickland each challenging for World title

– Men’s Casino Gauntlet match

– Women’s Casino Gauntlet match