After leaving All Elite Wrestling, Saraya has never joined any of the professional wrestling promotions, as she’s focused on living life on her terms. After getting over a romantic relationship that lasted for six years, she’s also enjoying her freedom to the fullest, and that includes opening up about all her life secrets in interviews and through her own podcast.

During one such open-up session, Saraya played the Never Have I Ever game with Denise Salcedo and opened up about having a wild lifestyle where she used to be a party animal. In the conversation, one of the most popular female professional wrestlers of all-time, basically admitted that she lived in strip clubs before becoming sober in life.

AEW’s Deonna Purrazzo Recalls “Paralyzed Feeling” Led Her Stop Doing Edibles

After encountering back-to-back questions about her life while visiting strip clubs, Saraya admitted giving lap dances and visiting such clubs regularly, unlike these days when she started staying away from alcohol,

“Oh no, I’ve been—yeah, I used to love a good strip club back in the day. Actually no, I… I haven’t been to a strip club in a minute, but like when I was a drinker, oh you couldn’t get me out of those places.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

“Let Me Wear Whatever The F*** I Want,” AEW’s Saraya On Scouting New Boyfriend

Saraya would rather be remembered as a pioneer in female wrestling

Saraya has always been vocal about her journey to sobriety, especially after getting in trouble in her professional wrestling career in the WWE, almost a decade ago. Experiencing ups and downs in real life, she did make stronger comebacks in the past and had never been shy about the storm that came before the calm. Admitted in the interview, she made it clear that those days are gone, but the memories remain to influence people who are in need.

Even Saraya’s fans would rather want to remember by her real name or Paige who had a Hall of Fame career within the WWE that led her to achieve multiple the accolades, including the two reigns as WWE Divas Champion and her one reign as NXT Women’s Champion, a notable one as she was the first woman to ever hold that title and also the one to have captured both the titles, at once.