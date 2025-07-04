Over the past couple of years, Toni Storm took her popularity to a whole new level while performing for the All Elite Wrestling promotion. After a disastrous career on WWE programming, she found a career resurgence with AEW after becoming a multi-time women’s champion with this promotion. Besides the Timeless gimmick, having a Hollywood connection also raised her stock as a celebrity.

That being said, it’s safe to say that Toni Storm is running the AEW women’s division with her iron fist, but that doesn’t mean that she loved every minute of her rise to the top since entering the fray in 2022. The reigning AEW Women’s World Champion has recently made it clear that there’s one match that she didn’t like, the title bout against Mariah May at AEW Revolution 2025.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo from Instinct Culture, Toni Storm was asked to pick one or more of her favorite moments since joining All Elite Wrestling. Keeping her “Timeless” gimmick intact, the reigning champion wasn’t interested in shortlisting anything,

“I don’t have a favorite. There have been so many scenes. So many films. So many moments. I couldn’t possibly pick one.”

Toni Storm admittedly didn’t enjoy the big match at AEW Revolution

Salcedo re-directed the question and suggested that her personal favorite from Toni Storm’s career was the Hollywood Ending match at AEW Revolution, earlier this year, where she defended her AEW Women’s Championship against the former AEW Superstar & her bitter rival Mariah May. Surprisingly though, The Timeless One didn’t share the similar enthusiasm about the match but rather revealed a reason for hating the bout,

“I’m glad someone enjoyed it. I didn’t. Horrible ordeal. I’m glad it’s amusement for someone.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

After coming back to AEW programming during the Winter is Coming 2024 Dynamite edition, Toni Storm regained the Women’s Title from Mariah May in her hometown PPV show, AEW Grand Slam, in February this year. The Hollywood Ending showdown at Revolution saw Storm defeat Mariah May to extend her AEW Women’s World Championship reign.

This match wrapped up the illustrious feud between Toni Storm and Mariah May that started in the 2024 summer and turned out to be one of the best storylines in the history of the company. This match at Revolution also turned out to be Mariah’s final match in AEW as she jumped ship to WWE, where she now competes on NXT by the name of Blake Monroe.