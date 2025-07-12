Essentially gearing for one of the most high-profile matches in her career at AEW All In Texas 2025, Toni Storm is showcasing her confidence. Given her opponent’s undefeated run in All Elite Wrestling, the statistics certainly don’t favor the champion, heading into the PLE. But that won’t stop her from blasting the challenger.

“Timeless” Toni Storm is admittedly ready to steal the show again. As the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion gears up for her singles bout against Mercedes Moné at AEW All In Texas 2025, she’s busy with last-minute promotions. Keeping her on-screen gimmick intact, she spoke in a new interview with Emily Mae and didn’t hold back when it came to describing her opponent.

Addressing the mind games that Mone has played with her en route to AEW All In Texas 2025, Toni Storm was accused of pushing her past the limit. Additionally, she also delivered a brutal jab at the former WWE Women’s Champion when asked to name the most tasteless thing in modern-day wrestling.

“Mercedes Moné,” Storm was quick to mention. “Oh, all her taste is in her bloody mouth. I tell you that. Oh yeah, she’s, it’s been horrible to deal with. She’s a tasteless act. And tomorrow I’ll be putting a stop to that. She’ll be exiled like the rest of them. She’s going down.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

AEW All In Texas 2025 match was confirmed at Forbidden Door

Storm also illustrates how her team always works around the clock to make her “Timeless” appearances feel special on television. An admitted eccentric preparation goes down behind the ethereal persona, given how her team preps her up while she’s still sleeping. Sounding confident about her win at AEW All In Texas 2025, Storm closed the session, advising her fans to stay true to her character to become timeless.

In a Forbidden Door 2024 rematch in Phoenix at Double or Nothing, “Timeless” Toni Storm successfully defended her AEW Women’s World Championship up against the newest member of the AEW women’s division, Mina Shirakawa to fix a date with the 2025 Women’s Owen Hart Cup winner Mercedes Moné scheduled for AEW All In Texas 2025. While Storm is a four-time champion in AEW, Mone holds six titles simultaneously across AEW, CMLL, RevPro, and the independent scene.