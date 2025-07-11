AEW All In Texas 2025, the biggest pay-per-view under the All Elite Wrestling banner, is just a few hours away on the schedule if the latest reports are to go by then AEW expectedly going all out to make the event a success with jaw-dropping entrances amid tough competition coming from the WWE via Saturday Night’s Main Event and NXT Battleground.

According to a new update from Fightful Select, several illustrated grand entrances are set for AEW All In Texas 2025, with all the biggest names gathering at this weekend’s show. “Among those includes a number of special entrances for the show,” the report confirmed.

Top wrestlers of All Elite Wrestling, like Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, and AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, were all “discussed for special entrances” leading up to AEW All In Texas 2025. Although it’s not confirmed whether all these names will receive a grand introduction, plans for the special entrances have been in motion for weeks.

It was said, “there were also some crossover integrations discussed for those,” pointing to the possibility AEW All In Texas 2025 turning out to be a pop-culture celebration, having the tie-ins to deliver something unique on the ramp. After all, AEW President Tony Khan already promoted this show to become the biggest event of them all in the company’s history.

In the potential headliner match of AEW All In Texas 2025, Storm and Mone will collide with each other, with the former defending her AEW Women’s Championship. Mone earned this opportunity by defeating Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament. For the record, Mone is gunning for the seventh title around her waist as she already holds six of them, including the TBS, CMLL World Women’s, and unified RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championships, the Owen Hart title, and an indie scene belt.

AEW All In Texas 2025 PPV Match Card

The biggest pay-per-view of 2025 from All Elite Wrestling will be AEW All In Texas 2025, scheduled for next weekend, Saturday, July 12 at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and it’s happening with the following match card,

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match

– AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Mercedes Mone

– Winner-take-all match for AEW Unified Championship at AEW All In Texas 2025: Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. International Champion Kenny Omega

– AEW Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) defend against JetSpeed and The Patriarchy

– Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. Young Bucks (Matthews & Nicholas Jackson): EVP titles vs. one year of Ospreay/Strickland each challenging for World title

– Men’s Casino Gauntlet match

– Women’s Casino Gauntlet match