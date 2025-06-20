Heading into perhaps the biggest match of her career in All Elite Wrestling at AEW All In Texas 2025, Mercedes Mone has five championships in her possession. On the latest episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite, she picked up one more title from the origin of Mexico to gain some more momentum. But her night didn’t end pleasantly as her big match opponent in Texas had pounced on her.

On the AEW Grand Slam Mexico episode, Mone defeated Zeuxis (c) to win the CMLL World Women’s Championship ahead of her match against Toni Storm at the AEW All In Texas 2025 pay-per-view show set for next month over the AEW Women’s World Championship. The title win celebration for Mone ended on a sour note, thanks to Storm.

Thanks to a distraction from Mina Shirakawa, Storm was able to sneak into the ring and attack Mone from behind. After flattening her AEW All In Texas 2025 opponent with a German Suplex, Storm attempted to deliver a Storm Zero on the stage, but the officials prohibited her. Speaking after AEW Grand Slam Mexico, Mone sounded visibly angry with Storm’s actions,

“Toni, you think you’re going to play mind games with me? Well, I am the master of any game, so bring it.”

AEW All In Texas 2025: Winner Takes All Dual Title Match Set For Annual PPV

Mercedes Mone admittedly on a roll ahead of AEW All In Texas 2025

Speaking in an interview with Renee Paquette, Mone stated that Storm may be ‘Timeless’ but Mercedes is ‘iconic,’ being the new CMLL Women’s World Champion. Moné ended the conversation by vowing that she would win at AEW All In Texas 2025 to steal Storm’s AEW Women’s World Championship,

“The money train is on a roll. And Toni, your time, well, it’s ticking and it’s almost up. See you in Texas, b***h.”

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2025

If the former Sasha Banks does win Storm’s title at AEW All In Texas 2025, then she’d technically be holding seven titles at a time, keeping her belt collector shtick intact. For the time being, the ‘6 belts Mone’ list goes as follows: TBS Women’s Championship/CMLL World Women’s Championship/Women’s Owen Hart Cup Championship/RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship (clubbed with Southside Wrestling Entertainment Women’s Championship) /EWA Women’s Championship.

Given Mone and Storm’s top status, there are also expectations that these two might end up main-eventing AEW All In Texas 2025, making the first-ever all-women headliner in the history of All Elite Wrestling. However, there’s still no confirmation available regarding this match ending the card on July 12.