Stakes have become bigger around the AEW All In Texas 2025 that’s touted to be the biggest pay-per-view show of the year from All Elite Wrestling as the latest championship match announced for the show will be contested for two titles. It will be a Winner Takes All situation with the winner coming out with two title belts at the PPV.

As announced during this Wednesday’s annual Fyter Fest edition on Dynamite, AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will face AEW International Champion Kenny Omega at AEW All In Texas 2025 in this “winner takes all” dual-title match. This also marks the renewal of one of professional wrestling’s all-time-great rivalries.

AEW All In Texas 2025 will be the first time Omega and Okada will meet in a singles match inside an AEW ring since their two out of three falls match at NJPW Dominion in June 2018.

AEW Summer Blockbuster: Full Lineup Announced For Dynamite June 11 Episode

Saturday, 7/12

Arlington, TX @GlobeLifeField#AEWAllInTexas Winner Takes All

Continental Champion @rainmakerXokada

vs

International Champion@KennyOmegamanX History will be made in one of wrestling’s most iconic rivalries

at @AEW All In Texas:

Okada vs Omega

Winner Takes All! pic.twitter.com/pUvgfVrtxb — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 5, 2025

On Dynamite, Omega retained the AEW International title in a four-way during Fyter Fest after which Okada came to the ring for the post-match confrontation. The two posed with their title belts held above their heads as the veteran interviewer Tony Schiavone officially announced the match for AEW All In Texas 2025, later on, Dynamite.

AEW All In Texas 2025: Huge Challenge Issued For Absent Ex-Champion At PPV

Elsewhere on the card, the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will defend her title against Mercedes Mone at AEW All In Texas 2025, and fans are curious about whether this match will become the first-ever women’s pay-per-view main event in the history of All Elite Wrestling.

AEW All In Texas 2025 PPV Match Card

Skipping its stomping grounds of the Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom, AEW All In Texas 2025 will emanate from the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, July 12. The announced match card for the annual show goes as follows,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Adam “Hangman” Page

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. TBS & RevPro Champion Mercedes Mone

– Winner Takes All Match: AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. AEW International Champion Kenny Omega