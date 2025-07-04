AEW All In Texas 2025 is waiting in the calendar of All Elite Wrestling, next weekend on the same day that their rival brand WWE will also conduct two separate shows, one from NXT and one from the main roster. While these shows could provide a hindrance in viewership for the top AEW show of the year, AEW President Tony Khan has high hopes for the event, as the bar is already sky-high for the show.

According to Khan, this event from Arlington, Texas, is about to become the biggest show that AEW has ever pulled off in America. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Khan made it clear that the AEW All In Texas 2025 isn’t just another pay-per-view on the calendar, but rather his belief is that this show will surpass all the previous big-scale events produced by him.

“It’s going to be the greatest show in AEW history, I really believe. I can’t wait to go to Arlington, Texas. There is such a great history around Dallas, and we’re going to put our stamp on it,” Tony Khan expressed excitement about AEW All In Texas 2025. “It’s our biggest show we’ve ever done in America. I think it’s going to be our best show ever.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

AEW’s decision to run All In Texas 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington had some fans wondering about the shift since the annual show has had its stomping grounds at Wembley Stadium in London, England, since its inception. The reason the company wasn’t returning to London this year was due to a scheduling conflict with Coldplay, one of the biggest bands on the planet. But Khan confirmed that the 2026 edition will return to London.

Fans of All Elite Wrestling are all amped up about the biggest match in the history of the women’s division at AEW All In Texas 2025. Set for early July, this match will be contested over the AEW Women’s World Championship with Mercedes Mone challenging the reigning champion, Toni Storm, and this could eventually end up headlining the show.

AEW All In Texas 2025 PPV Match Card

The biggest pay-per-view of 2025 from All Elite Wrestling will be AEW All In Texas 2025, scheduled for next weekend, Saturday, July 12 at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and it’s happening with the following match card,

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match

– AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Mercedes Mone

– Winner-take-all match for AEW Unified Championship at AEW All In Texas 2025: Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. International Champion Kenny Omega

– AEW Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) defend against JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)

– Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. Young Bucks (Matthews & Nicholas Jackson): EVP titles vs. one year of Ospreay/Strickland each challenging for World title

– Men’s Casino Gauntlet match

– Women’s Casino Gauntlet match