Fans of All Elite Wrestling are all amped up with the biggest match in the history of the women’s division at AEW All In Texas 2025. Set for early July, this match will be contested over the AEW Women’s World Championship with Mercedes Mone challenging the reigning champion, Toni Storm.

That being said, Storm declared on the latest episode of AEW Collision that she’s not someone to be messed with at AEW All In Texas 2025. Appearing in a promo session on the weekly Saturday night show on the TNT Network, she featured in a promo session and spoke about Mercedes Mone winning the CMLL Women’s World Title on the Wednesday night episode of Dynamite.

Amongst all the record-breaking achievements of Mone, she will also become the first woman to compete in all major arenas around the world, including Madison Square Garden and Arena Mexico. Plus, at AEW All In Texas 2025, she’s coming to win the record-breaking seventh title at the same time.

Toni Storm cuts a disturbing promo ahead of AEW All In Texas 2025

Storm stated that she doesn’t want Mone to view her as just another champion to defeat. As such, she is willing to go to any extent to prove that she’s not some other motherfu**er. If Mone makes one wrong move, Storm will admittedly eat her alive. But Storm also asserted that they will go on to have the best women’s match of all time at AEW All In Texas 2025.

The Timeless One also truly believes that Mone is the GOAT, but she will have to kill her to defeat her and take the championship off her waist. Keeping her sexual gimmick intact, the current women’s world champion also expressed her unstable mood with the following comments,

“I sincerely believe you are the Greatest of All Time. I am not, nor was I ever meant to be. I am a manic, neurotic, erotic, sexually questionable, consistently sweaty, bottom heavy, Transatlantic wh*re.”

This promo came in response to Mercedes Mone proclaiming to be the master of any game following this week’s episode of Dynamite where she defeated Zeuxis (c) to win the CMLL World Women’s Championship. After the bout, Storm came out to the ring and attacked Mone to make a statement for their title bout set for AEW All In Texas 2025.