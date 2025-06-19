Sticking to her belt collector gimmick, Mercedes Mone has added another championship to her collection on the latest AEW Dynamite episode that went down, last night. She defeated Zeuxis (c) to win the CMLL World Women’s Championship ahead of the biggest match of her AEW career against Toni Storm at the All In: Texas pay-per-view show.

Mercedes Mone challenged Zeuxis for the CMLL World Women’s Championship during Wednesday’s special edition of AEW Grand Slam: Mexico at the Arena Mexico in a fast-paced match. Zeuxis started the match with a fiery attitude, and she landed a hard-hitting Lungblower on “The CEO” for a near-fall.

Countering those fast offenses, Mercedes Mone came back by hitting a Springboard Meteora for a near-fall. The two women continued to go back-and-forth, high-flying, and crossface submission moves. The pin came after the reigning TBS Champion countered a second rope move from Zeuxis with a powerslam to secure the win.

Mercedes Mone was attacked by Toni Storm at AEW Grand Slam Mexico

After the match, the AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone had another confrontation to hype up their title match. Mina Shirakawa distracted the latter so that Storm could launch a surprise attack on her from behind. After flattening her All In opponent with a German Suplex, Storm attempted to deliver a Storm Zero on the stage, but the officials prohibited her.

If Mercedes Mone wins at AEW All In: Texas on July 12, then she will add the sixth title around her waist in the form of the AEW Women’s World Championship. As of this writing, the Mone train consists of the AEW TBS Championship, the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship (clubbed with Southside Wrestling Entertainment Women’s Championship), the EWA Women’s Championship, and the CMLL World Women’s Championship.

Winning the TBS Title at last year’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view show, Mercedes Mone has already spent more than a year with the championship belt. Before the CMLL title win, she also headed to the indie scene after a long gap to win the EWA Title at the Prater-Catchen event in Vienna, Austria.

In more news, the AEW star will defend the CMLL belt for the first time at this Friday’s Fantastica Mania event in Arena Mexico against La Catalina. An angle for this match was posted on AEW social media channels following Wednesday’s Grand Slam Mexico Dynamite edition.