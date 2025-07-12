We have a new interim ROH Women’s Television Champion in the form of Mina Shirakawa from the All Elite Wrestling roster. She won a four-way match at ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 edition featuring Miyu Yamashita, Persephone, and Yuka Sakazaki.

In the multi-person match, Mina Shirakawa submitted Yamashita with a figure-four leglock to become the new interim champion. She will now meet the current champion, Red Velvet, in a match at a later date to determine the undisputed champion. Velvet is currently out of action due to injury.

The interim title match was announced earlier this week during the media call for tonight’s All In Texas 2025 PPV show after AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Red Velvet would be out of action due to injury. The Worldwide Wild Card International four-way match was thus announced just shortly before Friday’s ROH event was taped in Arlington, Texas.

Velvet watched the match, sitting at the ringside as the participants battled to crown the interim champion. At one point, all four women battled on the outside. Back in the ring, Persephone punched Mina Shirakawa repeatedly, allowing Yamashita to kick her in the face. Persephone and Yamashita started to brawl, allowing the other to go for pin attempts on both of them.

Mina Shirakawa tapped out her opponent in first title win in US

Sakazaki hit Yamashita with a hammerlock slam before Mina Shirakawa put Yamashita into the Figure Four. Sakazaki broke up the pin as she connected with the Magical Girl Splash on Yamashita. Back in the ring, the new recruit of the AEW roster from STARDOM put a dragon screw on Yamashita before re-applying the Figure Four, forcing her to tap out for the win.

The NEW Interim Women's World TV Champion @MinaShirakawa goes face to face with @Thee_Red_Velvet. If Mina is still the champion when Velvet is cleared, they WILL fight for the title. Watch #ROHSupercard EXCLUSIVELY on https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf! pic.twitter.com/DhzP9liqWG — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 12, 2025

Before the match, Red Velvet featured in a backstage interview and said that nobody’s more frustrated about the injury situation than her and that the countdown had already begun for the new champion to lose the title back to her. After Mina Shirakawa won the title, the two confronted one another on the entrance ramp, setting up their future bout.

This is the first title win for Mina Shirakawa as a full-time AEW wrestler, although this title doesn’t belong to the mainstay scene of the company’s female roster. Previously, she gunned for the IWGP STRONG Women’s Championship and AEW Women’s World Championship but came up short.