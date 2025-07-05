Saraya and Ronnie Radke broke up earlier this year, news that appeared to be a shocker to the fans of the worldwide famous female professional wrestler. It was this relationship that ended the previous tumultuous phase in career and life of the veteran wrestling talent, but like all good things, it had to end at one point. Ever since then, she’s enjoying the newly-found freedom at its peak.

Although she wasn’t keen on jumping straight into a new relationship, Saraya has kept herself busy in the dating world in search of a new partner. The dating experience in 2025 included her hooking up with someone at an abandoned zoo in Los Angeles. Time will tell if the former AEW wrestler becomes successful in her search, but she certainly has some criteria.

While speaking on her Rulebreakers podcast in the latest episode, Saraya was asked some unusual questions by the host. Sitting in a pool in a two-piece, she answered what green flags would be for her in a new relationship, alongside her current criteria in picking up a mate. Admittedly, she wants someone who has a lot of patience and isn’t overly jealous.

Saraya doesn’t want any jealousy in her next relationship

Continuing in the conversation, Saraya further noted that a little jealousy is normal in relationship, but that shouldn’t force restrictions into it, making things no longer fun. The youngest WWE Divas Champion wants her freedom to go out, be around other men, and wear whatever she wants without judgment.

“I like someone that has patience, that isn’t like—jealousy is healthy, sure—but not having the jealousy where everything becomes a restriction, you know, and not fun,” Saraya discussed.

“So, I like them letting me have freedom to be able to come out here and do stuff like this or, you know, be around men and it be perfectly fine, you know, and let me wear whatever the f*** I want, you know, like that kind of stuff.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Being single after a long time, Saraya is having the time of her life, as of this writing, but that doesn’t mean that she’s not available to get mingled. With that in mind, her fans will have to wait to see whether she adds her next prince charming to an already long list.

The previous reports claimed that her demanding career had contributed to the split with Radke. While Saraya has been on the road with AEW, Radke also spent a lot of time roaming around cities due to his musical tours. As such, the pair was growing apart, leading to the ultimatum. It was a rocky phase for the former-Paige as she also left AEW in the early part of 2025.