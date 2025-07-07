While signing up with All Elite Wrestling almost two years ago, Blake Monroe was still a newcomer in the United States. Although she learned the tidbits of professional wrestling by performing in STARDOM in Japan, the mainstream aspects of sports entertainment were still something new to her. Showing immense improvement by adapting to the new environment, she not only conquered AEW but also arrived at the WWE earlier this year.

In the present day, Natalya Neidhart is the most experienced female talent in the WWE female locker room, and she is also known for her work as a trainer at her own wrestling facility, The Dungeon 2.0. Being a veteran, she keeps an eye on talents from all across the world and also those who’ve just entered the scene. Blake Monroe is someone for whom she reserved enough praise.

Blake Monroe-Toni Storm rivalry in AEW praised by Natalya

Upon getting asked about the recent work of Blake Monroe (formerly known as Mariah May in All Elite Wrestling) on Busted Open Radio, Natalya admitted that she followed her work in the other company, which was quite impressive. At the same time, she also pointed toward one of Monroe’s famous rivals as a name who has also impressed her. Plus, her wrestling abilities were also touted by The Queen of Harts.

“I think Blake and Toni’s story … [Blake] has definitely backed it up, and so now seeing her in WWE and seeing this new, this new side of her, of course, it’s an extension of what she’s been doing, but it’s exciting, it’s fresh, it’s fun,” Natalya revisited the famous Blake Monroe-Toni Storm rivalry on AEW programming that spanned across almost a year, producing three critically-acclaimed pay-per-view matches.

“Though, at the end of the day, WWE does stand for World Wrestling Entertainment, and at the end of the day, you need to be able to wrestle. Blake knows how to work. She knows how to wrestle.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

As of this writing, Toni Storm will feature in a high-profile match at AEW All In, where she will defend her AEW Women’s Championship against “The CEO” Mercedes Mone. Back in February, Storm battled Blake Monroe FKA Mariah May, for the title at AEW Revolution in A Hollywood Ending Match that served as the culmination of the long-term feud.

This also eventually appeared to be the final match of May on AEW programming, after which she jumped ship to WWE. Debuting as Blake Monroe in the company, she is set to make a grand in-ring debut this weekend at Great American Bash by teaming up with Jordynne Grace to take on WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley.