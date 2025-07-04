The IInspiration has recently returned to TNA Wrestling promotion, and they’re back in the title hunt at TNA Slammiversary 2025. Ending a hiatus of three years, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will now be going after the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles in about two weeks from now.

Kicking off the in-ring action on the weekly July 3rd TNA iMPACT episode, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay) defeated Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford in a tag team match. Soon after the win, it was revealed that the Knockouts World Tag Team Title match will be on the line at TNA Slammiversary 2025, where The IInspiration challenges The Elegance Brand (Ash by Elegance & Heather by Elegance) for the championships.

A grudge match has also been added to the TNA Slammiversary 2025 match card featuring a former WWE NXT Women’s Champion. After a few weeks of confrontation and a brawl on the July 3 episode of TNA iMPACT!, it was confirmed that Tessa Blanchard would take on Indi Hartwell at the biggest TNA wrestling event of the year, later his month.

Building this match at TNA Slammiversary 2025, Hartwell has tried to patch up with Blanchard, as they shared a topsy-turvy relationship in past years. In response, Blanchard started attacking Hartwell on July 3, leading the former WWE NXT Superstar to make the challenge for the match at TNA Slammiversary 2025, and it was subsequently made official for the PPV.

Also, on the July 3 episode of iMPACT, Cedric Alexander attempted to bury the hatchet with Mustafa Ali by bringing up their past, the journey they had in the WWE. Ali rejected the offer and issued a challenge for a rematch at TNA Slammiversary 2025. Previously, they battled for the Cruiserweight Title at WrestleMania 34.

TNA Slammiversary 2025 PPV Match Card

TNA Slammiversary 2025 will be a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) scheduled for Sunday, July 20, 2025, at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, marking the 21st event under the Slammiversary chronology. TNA also celebrates the 23rd anniversary of the promotion with this event having the following match card,

– TNA World Champion Trick Williams defends against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana in a triple threat

– Double title match: TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich vs. NXT Women’s Champion (Jacy Jayne or Jordynne Grace)

– TNA Slammiversary 2025 Ladder match: TNA Tag Team Champions Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth defend against Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz, & AJ Francis and KC Navarro in a four-way

– TNA X-Division Champion Moose defends against Leon Slater

– TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Ash by Elegance and HEather by Elegance defend against The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay)

– Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander

– Tessa Blanchard vs. Indi Hartwell