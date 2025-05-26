Perhaps the biggest women’s division match that All Elite Wrestling has to offer will become a reality at the AEW All In Texas 2025 pay-per-view show. As confirmed by AEW, the Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will defend her title against Mercedes Mone at the annual stadium show.

In a Forbidden Door 2024 rematch in Phoenix at Double or Nothing, “Timeless” Toni Storm successfully defended her AEW Women’s World Championship up against the newest member of the AEW women’s division, Mina Shirakawa to fix a date with the 2025 Women’s Owen Hart Cup winner Mercedes Moné scheduled for AEW All In Texas 2025.

In the title match, Storm continued with an injured leg as Shirakawa further punished her by applying a Figure Four. After a series of small package pin attempts, Storm managed to strike Shirakawa with a headbutt before connecting with her pendant Storm Zero for the win, confirming the AEW All In Texas 2025 title match with Mone. Furthermore, she also showed respect to Mina by smooching her.

With this win over Mina at Double or Nothing, Storm continues her record-breaking fourth AEW Women’s World Championship reign that began all the way back in February by defeating her former protégé Mariah May at AEW Grand Slam: Australia. However, now she will face perhaps her toughest opponent in Mercedes Mone, the reigning and undefeated AEW TBS Champion at AEW All In Texas 2025.

AEW All In Texas 2025: Mercedes Mone earns title match by winning Owen Hart Cup

Speaking of undefeated, Mone kept her winning streak on AEW programming alive by defeating Jamie Hayter to become the winner of the 2025 Women’s Owen Hart Memorial Tournament. Per the stipulation of the tourney, Mone was entitled to receive the AEW Women’s World Title Match opportunity that she would receive at AEW All In Texas 2025.

Hayter countered a Tombstone Piledriver and hit one of her own at Double or Nothing but Mone kicked out of the move. She dodged a Hayterade and rolled up Hayter to gain a soft win over Hayter to make way for AEW’s biggest show of the year.

Skipping its stomping grounds of the Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom, AEW All In Texas 2025 will emanate from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, July 12. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s World Championship is the first match to be confirmed for the PPV.