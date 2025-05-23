It’s almost been four months since we’ve seen Mariah May on AEW television programming, as fans continue to speculate about her status with All Elite Wrestling. With rumors claiming that her days with AEW are numbered, the AEW wrestler has recently hinted on social media that she’s still with the company but just took a hiatus to enjoy a vacation.

After weeks of discussions about her AEW status, Mariah May took to her X/Twitter handle to respond to the growing rumors that she may be leaving the company after one fan tweeted, “One day, many years from now, someone will ask, whatever happened to @MariahMayx?” referencing her absence. Just like her TV persona, the top AEW heel delivered a sarcastic reply: “God forbid a girl takes a vacation.”

“I Only Like Hot Women,” Mariah May Sparks Dating Rumors Amid 2025 AEW Hiatus

god forbid a girl takes a vacation https://t.co/coTk8kpxhC — Mariah May ♡ (@MariahMayx) May 22, 2025

This reply comes at an interesting point after Mariah May posted a series of photos on Instagram, just a few days ago. Being captured from behind a steel metal framework, she dropped the caption, “Finally someone let me out of my cage,” essentially suggesting her upcoming free agency, which might eventually drag her to the WWE.

Mariah May hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since Revolution PPV in March

Before the WWE rumors started swirling on the internet, Mariah May delivered what could be dubbed as the best women’s match in the history of AEW against Toni Storm at Revolution in a failed attempt to regain the AEW women’s world championship. That match on March 9 was the final time that The Glamour was seen on AEW TV, with reports assuming that being attracted to the WWE was the reason for being removed from on-screen storylines.

With the former AEW World Champion’s contract rumored to expire in November, fans were thus convinced that she was already done with the company. Also previously, Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported that Mariah May even informed AEW that she had no plans to re-sign, and owing to that reason, Tony Khan had to bench her immediately after wrapping up the personal feud with Toni Storm.

Follow-up reports also claimed that WWE could also offer her a lucrative deal if she does want to jump ship in due course. For the time being, rumors are still rife about Mariah May being WWE-bound in the summer of 2025.