Being a renowned wrestler in women’s professional wrestling, Saraya is a public figure and one of the most popular names in the modern era. In the past, she had always been vocal about female talents becoming the subject of harassment by the fans, and things can even become unthinkable with some people taking things too far.

In the latest such instance, Saraya took to Twitter-Instagram and talked about experiencing a scary moment with a fan at a signing event. She revealed that one fan tried to kiss her on the mouth without her permission. Moving away just in time, she was successful in avoiding such intended interaction by the fan. But going by her comments, she was still disturbed by the happening,

“Crazy I have to say this, but. If you come to my signings.. please don’t try to kiss me anywhere. Especially ON MY MOUTH. He wasn’t able to because I moved. But Jesus f***** Christ.”

Coming off the signing event, Saraya then released a video statement, reassuring fans that she was doing okay but she was still visibly trying to get over the uncertain instance. Mentioning how she tweeted out that a fan tried to kiss her during her signing, she further clarified that it actually occurred during her photo-ups.

Saraya moving on from her hugging policy in fan interaction sessions

Saraya noted that she’s been receiving an outpouring of concern from her fans and friends as she managed to get away from the scene in the last moment and ended up leaving the scene, for good. In an added statement, the former AEW Women’s World Champion has also now admittedly changed her fan interaction policy, moving forward, as she would just stick to handshakes with fans.

“I am a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger when it comes to my fans. But going forward, I would love if we just stick to handshakes just to be safer and just to have a little bit of a boundary,” Saraya said before urging fans not to cross the lines.

“Please don’t do that to us, you guys. Please, to any wrestling, not just females, any wrestling, do not try and kiss us. It’s not appropriate. It’s actually assault.”

Over the years, Saraya has become a pro in handling professional wrestling fans by standing up to them as and when needed. While she does possess a global fanbase devoted to her as one of the wrestling stalwarts, there’s the flip side of the coin that makes her witness the meanest antics conducted by them, and this latest instance is just another example.