The AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will again defend his title at the AEW All Out 2024 PPV within a gap of just three days. After defending the title in a singles contest, he’ll again defend the title in a multi-person scenario on tonight’s PPV show. On this week’s Collision episode, his three opponents for this coming title defense have also been announced.

On last night’s weekly collision episode, three scheduled qualifying matches were there where Orange Cassidy, Ring of Honor Champion Mark Briscoe, and Konosuke Takeshita entered the fray by winning their respective bouts against Bryan Keith, Lance Archer, and The Beast Mortos. Briscoe and Cassidy are teammates within The Conglomeration and they’ll be up against one another in this title bout at AEW ALL Out 2024.

AEW All Out 2024: Stipulated Title Match Set For PPV Show

Okada has been the Continental Champion since March of this year. and he had successfully defended it on three occasions while his three opponents never had the chance to capture the mid-card title. Okada is currently acting as a top heel of the AEW roster by aligning himself with the Elite.

A three-way trios match was also added to the card of AEW All Out 2024 where Top Flight & Action Andretti were announced to be in action against Shane Taylor Promotions & The Beast Mortos and The Undisputed Kingdom. The match scheduled for the Zero Hour pre-show segment will see Lee Moriarty and Shane Taylor representing STP while Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett will represent the Undisputed Kingdom.

Going by another altercation that went down on Collision, Bang Bang Gang vs. Cage of Agony in another trios match is expected to go down at AEW All Out 2024 for the Zero Hour but this match for the 90-minute segment is yet to be announced.

AEW All Out 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW All Out 2024 is scheduled for tonight, September 7 from the NOW Arena in Hoffman State, Illinois which is happening a week later than its usual Labor Day weekend slot. The currently confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jack Perry

– AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. PAC

– TBS Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Hikaru Shida (Kamille will be banned from ringside)

– CMLL Women’s Championship Match: Willow Nightingale (c) Kris Statlander in a Chicago Street Fight

– Daniel Garcia vs. MJF

– Unsanctioned lights out steel cage match: Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

– AEW Continental Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy and The Beast Mortos

AEW All Out 2024 Zero Hour Pre-show

– Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) and Action Andretti vs. Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty & The Beast Mortos vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Roderick Strong)