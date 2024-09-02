Deonna Purrazzo is one of the latest recruits in the All Elite Wrestling women’s division who joined the fray in early 2024. She alongside Mercedes Mone and a couple of returns converted the stale women’s roster of the AEW to freshen things up. This led to the company scheduling multiple women’s division matches at the biggest AEW show of the year, All In. Down the road, they might just set up a separate show around the female talents.

During a recent interview with She Digressed, Deonna Purrazzo was asked about the possibility of seeing an all-female event highlighting the bright female athletes of the All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor in a combined manner and she was simply down for it. Pointing out the tons of probabilities regarding the top matches, she thinks this event is inevitable to go down.

“I feel like that’s inevitable,” Deonna Purrazzo said. “That’s the next step for women’s wrestling across the board is to have a show that showcases all of them. There’s so many of us across Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, and Ring of Honor…”

“I feel like we have enough women to do that. We have enough stories to tell and championships to defend. That could absolutely be something in the future. I don’t make those decisions, but I would be like ‘Yes! Yes! Yes!'” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Deonna Purrazzo already participated in an all-women PPV show

Women’s wrestling has advanced so much in the past few years and more all-female shows are expected in the future under different banners. Two of the most notable examples in this genre are WWE’s 2018 Evolution event and NWA Empowerrr.

In the latter show, Deonna Purrazzo defeated Melina Perez to retain her Impact Knockouts title but she’s yet to capture her maiden title in the AEW fold. The company currently has two titles for its women’s division, namely the AEW Women’s Championship and the TBS Championship. Ring of Honor which is also run by AEW President Tony Khan also has two tiles, the ROH Women’s World Championship and ROH Women’s World Television Championship.

Recently, the likes of Saraya and Nyla Rose have suggested the idea of elevating the company’s female competitors by introducing the women’s tag team titles. However, Deonna Purrazzo thinks the company shouldn’t be in a hurry in doing so and they should have a compact story-telling aspect before debuting the tag belts.