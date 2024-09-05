A few days ago, the next title defense for Mercedes Mone with the TBS Championship was announced for the AEW All Out 2024 pay-per-view show. Now, the stakes have been made higher around the match via a new stipulation which doesn’t favor the champion as she will not have her cohort present in the match at ringside.

The announcement for AEW All Out 2024 PPV came through the on-screen authority figure Christopher Daniels who announced during Wednesday’s Dynamite that Kamille will be banned from ringside for the Mone vs. Shida TBS title match, this Saturday. This comes as a result of Kamille’s interferences in aid of Mone in recent matches.

Previously, Mone defeated Shida due to interference from Kamille on the August 14 Dynamite. Thereafter, Mone also successfully defeated Britt Baker at All In, last month with Kamille being present in her corner in a match that failed to earn critical acclamations from the fans.

Heading into AEW All Out 2024, NJPW returned to the United States for the Capital Collision pay-per-view in Washington DC on August 30 where Mercedes Mone had a successful NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship defense against STARDOM’s Momo Watanabe.

As noted above, Shida will not be competing for the first time against Mone for the TBS Title at AEW All Out 2024. On September 1, she again became the new number-one contender for the TBS title after defeating Serena Deeb, Queen Aminata, and Thunder Rosa in the main event Collision. As a result, she was announced to receive the title shot from the current champion Mone at the coming PPV.

AEW All Out 2024 will take place this Saturday, September 7 at the NOW Arena in Hoffman State, Illinois which is a week later than the usual Labor Day weekend slot of the PPV. The confirmed match card of the show is given below,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jack Perry

– AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. PAC

– Steel Cage Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Adam Page

– TBS Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Hikaru Shida (Kamille will be banned from ringside)

– CMLL Women’s Championship Match: Willow Nightingale (c) Kris Statlander in a Chicago Street Fight

– Daniel Garcia vs. MJF

– AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. 3 opponents TBA