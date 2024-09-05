A new match has been added to the match card of AEW All Out 2024 during this week’s Dynamite where AEW Tag Team Championships will be on the line. The team of Matthew & Nicholas Jackson of The Young Bucks will defend their belts against the team of Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club.

On behalf of his faction mates, Castagnoli issued the challenge for AEW All Out 2024 on Dynamite following a tag team trios title match win with PAC, Castagnoli, and Yuta coming on top against Will Ospreay, Kyle O’Reilly, and Orange Cassidy. Previously, they won the title at All In, in a London Ladders Match from the Patriarchy.

Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page will also settle their differences in a stipulation match at Saturday’s AEW All Out 2024 event when they compete in a special environment. Following the conclusion of Wednesday’s Dynamite, AEW’s Tony Khan announced to the live crowd in Milwaukee that this PPV match will be unsanctioned. Then lights-out rules will be implied, too ensuring that their win-loss records are kept the same irrespective of the outcome of the match.

Ibou of WrestlePurists was the first one to report that he had heard about a potential match between the former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and “Hangman” Adam Page being readied for the AEW All Out 2024 match card. This update was thereafter supported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.

AEW All Out 2024 PPV match card

AEW All Out 2024 will take place this Saturday, September 7 at the NOW Arena in Hoffman State, Illinois which is a week later than the usual Labor Day weekend slot of the PPV. The confirmed match card of the show is given below,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jack Perry

– AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. PAC

– TBS Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Hikaru Shida (Kamille will be banned from ringside)

– CMLL Women’s Championship Match: Willow Nightingale (c) Kris Statlander in a Chicago Street Fight

– Daniel Garcia vs. MJF

– Unsanctioned lights out steel cage match: Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

– AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. 3 opponents TBA