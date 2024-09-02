The global fanbase of Saraya has been unhappy over not seeing her performing in the main card of AEW All In 2024. In the inaugural show from her home country of England, she ended up winning the AEW Women’s World Championship and making history by winning a title after a decade. But that same show from the same location had her opted out from having a match, this year.

This came in light of Saraya’s contract expiry, as per the reports of Fightful Select. It was revealed by the source that within a few months, she could end up on the free agent market. The star inspiring the “Fighting With My Family” movie flick already has her AEW contract extended until at least September. There were option years in the contract but instead, something else is likely on the table.

The nature of the option years has been under speculation, as sources claimed that both sides can exercise them if needed. However, the source confirmed that Saraya and AEW are in talks regarding extending the current deal for another year. There’s no update on whether it will be done via a new contract, or whether this year-option will be exercised.

“I Mean, This Is Far From Over,” Saraya Threatens Jamie Hayter On August 28 AEW Dynamite

Saraya started a new feud by appearing at AEW All In 2024

Appearing at the zero hour show of AEW All In 2024 PPV, Saraya attempted to hijack the show with her family by her side if not it was for the returning Jamie Hayter. On Dynamite, the returnee continued to make the former champion fuming which further led to some threatening comments.

Hayter returned to the ring for the first time in 15 months to compete in a singles match against Harley Cameron on the latest bygone episode of Dynamite. Saraya was standing at ringside in Cameron’s corner for the match. Cameron looked for Sole Food, but Hayter countered with three back-to-back backbreakers and then hit the Hayterade for the win.

Saraya’s rant on Hayter after the match essentially confirmed that these two will feature in a feud from this point onward. Time will tell if this rivalry will eventually lead the former to sign a new contract and stay under the All Elite Wrestling banner in the coming weeks.