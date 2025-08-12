The tradition of WWE counter-programming All Elite Wrestling’s events isn’t new, and AEW All Out 2025 could be the next one in line. The annual AEW show is set for next month, a slot that WWE doesn’t generally host a big main roster show as seen in the past couple of years, but things are likely to change.

Post Wrestling reports that multiple sources with knowledge of the company’s event schedule have informed them about WWE scheduling a main roster premium live event on Saturday, September 20 — the same day as AEW All Out 2025. The yet-to-be-announced WWE show will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana.

As another WWE vs. AEW head-to-head comes to fruition, it’s interesting to note that the AEW All Out 2025 weekend would be the first show that WWE will produce a main roster show on the same day as an AEW event. The AEW pay-per-view is taking place from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, which is from an international location, while the WWE show will possibly occur due to the company possessing a three-event contract with the city of Indianapolis, last year.

AEW All Out 2025 has a start time of 8 PM for main PPV card

The start time of the WWE PLE is unknown yet, while AEW All Out 2025 has a listed start time of 6 PM Eastern for ticket holders, indicating that the main card will go through 8 PM onward. Two of the latest AEW PPVs, All In and Double or Nothing, faced competition from WWE NXT special shows, happening at the same time. There was an additional Saturday Night’s Main Event episode on the night of All In: Texas.

AEW All Out 2025 will be hosted from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, while the WWE show doesn’t have a venue, as of this writing. Post Wrestling indicated that the Gainbridge Fieldhouse could be an option for the WWE, as recent main roster events have taken place there. As noted above, WWE previously announced a massive Indianapolis PLE deal back in June 2024, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble. This year’s Rumble took place in the city at Lucas Oil Stadium in February.