AEW All Out 2025 will be scouting an international location, marking the third annual pay-per-view event from All Elite Wrestling this year. The match setup for the show, scheduled for late summer, has already begun on All In this past weekend, and it will eventually culminate in the main event bout of the show. It appears that a tag team match is in the pipeline for the show.

Toronto will be the host of AEW All Out 2025, and two of the legendary names in professional wrestling billed from this town will reportedly be seen in the headliner bout of the show.

This comes after what transpired at All In: Texas, this past Saturday night where The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) (with MVP and MJF) defeated JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey) and The Patriarchy (Christian Cage and Nick Wayne) (with Kip Sabian and Mother Wayne) to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Top AEW Star Wins Interim TV Title At 2025 ROH Supercard Of Honor Event

Once the match was over, ROH TV Champion Nick Wayne turned his back on Christian Cage and hit him with the Killswitch. Wayne was also going to hit Cage with a Con-Chair-To, but this led to Legendary Cope, aka Edge, making his return to AEW programming to save Christian. After downing the heels with a couple of spears, Cope picked up Christian and said, “go find yourself” to start building for AEW All Out 2025.

AEW All In Texas 2025: Mercedes Mone Dubbed As “Tasteless Act”

AEW All Out 2025: Two legendary Toronto-natives reuniting for the annual show

According to Fightful Select, Cope and Christian Cage are scheduled to reunite in the coming weeks on AEW programming. The duo will then end up facing FTR in the main event of AEW All Out 2025 Toronto edition in September in front of their hometown crowd, which would also be a nostalgic act for the wrestling fans.

As announced on May 20, AEW will visit Toronto, Ontario, Canada, for the fifth time in three years as they host AEW All Out 2025 at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, September 20. Ahead of the announcement, AEW President Tony Khan also spoke with the Toronto Sun and shared his thoughts on his company heading to the north just ahead of fall.

“I can’t wait for AEW to make our return, … It’s the first-ever international AEW All Out 2025 pay-per-view. It’s been one of the biggest pay-per-views in AEW traditionally. I’m so thrilled that we’re doing it,” Tony Khan stated about returning to Canada. Toronto had previously hosted AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door in 2023 PPV, and it will now become the second city to host the annual All Out after Chicago, Illinois.