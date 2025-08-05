After WWE has just wrapped up a four-night-long schedule in the New Jersey area, AEW Full Gear 2025 has been announced from the same location. All Elite Wrestling has just unwrapped the schedule for the last Big-Four pay-per-view in their calendar year, and they’re seemingly happy to be exploring a familiar venue from one of the most renowned cities in professional wrestling.

For months, the wrestling fans have wondered where the annual event of the All Elite Wrestling promotion would be held in November. That question has now been answered as AEW Full Gear 2025 has been confirmed on Saturday, November 22, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

🚨 FULL GEAR IS COMING BACK TO NEWARK! 🚨 As first reported by @nypost, #AEWFullGear will be returning to the @PruCenter on Saturday, 11/22! Tickets go on sale on Monday, 8/25! Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale access, and for more information, go to… pic.twitter.com/gaiJHr2fLd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2025

Previously, AEW Worlds End 2025 was announced to be emanating from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, on December 27, marking the final PPV show of the year for All Elite Wrestling. This one will now be preceded by AEW Full Gear 2025. In more news, AEW will conduct another event the month prior in the form of AEW WrestleDream 2025, and for the first time, St. Louis, Missouri, has been confirmed as the host venue.

Tony Khan excited about AEW Full Gear 2025 coming back to New Jersey

The news of AEW Full Gear 2025 visiting New Jersey was first published through the New York Post as the outlet spoke to AEW President and CEO Tony Khan regarding the announcement. Khan was seemingly happy about bringing the yearly show back in New Jersey for the second year in a row and for the overall third time,

“Being around wrestling and being a fan of wrestling my whole life, I know it’s very important to keep a great relationship with the fans around New York and New Jersey, and we have such great fans in the area. Full Gear is one of the best events every year for AEW and the wrestling fans and I’m very excited to bring Full Gear back to the Prudential Center.”

Tickets for AEW Full Gear 2025 will go on general sale at 10 AM ET on August 25, with Premium Early Access Seating tickets going on sale at the same time on August 19. A pre-sale for the show will also begin on August 21 for those who can access it by signing up on AEW Insider via their official website.