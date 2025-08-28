The inevitable tag team match between two of the frenemies will eventually go down at AEW All Out 2025, as reported earlier. On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, it was confirmed that the legendary tag team of Adam “Edge” Copeland & Christian Cage will team up in their hometown next month against FTR in a first-time-ever matchup.

The first match of the AEW All Out 2025 card was made official on the latest episode of Dynamite on the TBS Network. During the opening segment of the weekly show, FTR appeared in the ring and demanded that the referee, Paul Turner, reverse his decision from this past Sunday’s Forbidden Door when he declared Brodido’s AEW World Tag Team title win in a three-way match that saw FTR digesting the pin.

The heel duo and Stokely Hathaway were getting physical with Turner when Adam Copeland came out to make the save, followed by Cage, who joined his tag team buddy through the crowd to sneak behind FTR in the ring. The four men brawled in the ring with FTR retreating, after which Copeland revealed that the two teams would meet in a match at AEW All Out 2025.

NXT No Mercy 2025: Championship Main Event Match Revealed For WWE PLE

#AEWAllOut

LIVE on PPV, 8pm ET/5pm PT

Saturday 9/20! "Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland + Christian Cage

vs

FTR@RatedRCope wants his pound of flesh! Cope + @Christian4Peeps will have a hometown advantage when they battle @DaxFTR + @CashWheelerFTR in Toronto, LIVE on Sat. 9/20! pic.twitter.com/dE4PsyFhVP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2025

Months ago, FTR turned on their mentor Copeland to sideline him from action. Cope then returned at All In: Texas to save Cage after ROH TV Champion Nick Wayne turned his back on him and hit him with the Killswitch. Shortly after, Fightful Select reported that Cope and Christian Cage are scheduled to reunite and that they will face FTR in one of the main events of AEW All Out 2025.

Meanwhile, the upcoming show would be the second match to have featured the old-school tag team as a pair, this year as they teamed up at Forbidden Door for the first time since 2011, picking up a win over Killswitch and Kip Sabian. AEW All Out 2025 will have tough competition from WWE programming’s Wrestlepalooza, and the legendary tag team will be one of the major attractions on AEW’s part.

AEW All Out 2025 PPV Match Card

AEW All Out 2025 will be hosted from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on the same day as the returning ECW show, Wrestlepalooza, in the form of a revamped WWE premium live event on ESPN from Indianapolis. The current match card for the annual AEW show goes as follows,

– Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)