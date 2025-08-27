Upon taking the initiative to bring himself to the spotlight at Heatwave, Ricky Saints is officially heading into NXT No Mercy 2025, the next premium live event under WWE’s third brand, with a championship opportunity hanging in the balance. As such, the former AEW talent will be competing in the first main-event match in a PLE since setting foot in a WWE ring.

The August 26 episode of WWE NXT opened with Josh Briggs cutting off Saints’ promo. As the two traded barbs, the NXT General Manager Ava came out and announced a number-one contender’s match for later that night. Briggs and Saints then fought back and forth in this match as the latter picked up the win with a tornado DDT to confirm his position in the match card of NXT No Mercy 2025.

After the match was over, Saints called out Oba Femi to have a verbal exchange. Heading into NXT No Mercy 2025, Femi told Saints that all he sees in his eyes is fear. Suddenly, DarkState arrived in the ring and the faction beat down the two until Hank & Tank came out to make the save. Thus, an eight-man tag team match was made official for next week’s NXT episode.

Wrestlepalooza 2025: WWE Plans For “Very Loaded Show” Against AEW

Back at Heatwave, the NXT GM Ava also announced that she is bringing the Men’s & Women’s WWE Speed Championships to NXT with Sol Ruca (the current dual title-holder with the WWE Women’s Speed Championship and the NXT Women’s North American Championship) defending the women’s counterpart at NXT No Mercy 2025 against a tournament winner.

According to Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, the talents featuring in this tournament will be Candice LeRae (SmackDown), Lainey Reid (NXT), Faby Apache (AAA), and Xia Brookside (TNA). As such, WWE officially announced LeRae vs. Brookside for next week’s NXT to commence the tournament that offers a title match opportunity at NXT No Mercy 2025.

WWE NXT No Mercy 2025 PLE Match Card

NXT No Mercy 2025 WWE premium live event takes place Saturday, September 27, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in another on-the-road event edition under WWE’s third brand. The currently confirmed match card for the event goes as follows,

– WWE NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Ricky Saints

– WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Lola Vice

– Women’s WWE Speed Championship Match: Sol Ruca (c) vs. TBA Tournament Winner