Former AEW Women’s World Champion Riho is heading straight into AEW All Out 2025 with a new championship in her sights after making a surprise return on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Targeting one of the major star powers of the women’s division, she’s thus set up a fresh bout at the annual show, scheduled for later this month.

On the September 3 Episode of AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Mone (c) def. Alex Windsor to retain the TBS Women’s Championship, but it was soon declared that she would have to put the title on the line again at AEW All Out 2025 within three weeks.

The challenger on Dynamite, Windsor, hit a pop-up powerbomb to Mone, countering a backstabber. She further positioned Mone’s legs slowly on the mat and got her into the sharpshooter. As they rolled to the outside, Mone tapped, but it didn’t count. Coming back to the ring, Mone locked in a Statement Maker on Windsor, who tried to counter. But Mone converted into a roll-up to steal the win.

After the match, Mone refused a handshake from Windsor and rather clocked her with the TBS Championship before re-applying the Statement Maker, once again. Riho’s music then hit as she ran down to take out Mone and grab the TBS title left in the ring. Afterward, Mone vs. Riho at AEW All Out 2025 was made official.

Mone currently holds 9 championship belts simultaneously. Her latest win came at Revolution Pro Wrestling’s Global Wars UK event in London on August 22, where she defeated Emersyn Jayne to win the Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship. It was a title vs. title match where the AEW star’s Undisputed British Women’s Championship was successfully retained. Her match at AEW All Out 2025 is the second title bout announced for the PPV.

AEW All Out 2025 PPV Match Card

AEW All Out 2025 will be hosted from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on the same day as the returning ECW show, Wrestlepalooza, in the form of a revamped WWE premium live event on ESPN from Indianapolis. The current match card for the annual AEW show goes as follows,

– Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

– TBS Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Riho

– The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) vs. Ricochet and Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona)

– AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. TBA