Professional wrestling fans were hopeful to see Kenny Omega at AEW All Out 2025, scheduled to take place in Canada in about two weeks. But the latest reports around the top AEW wrestler will make them disappointed. As of this writing, the former AEW World Champion is not scheduled to make an appearance at the pay-per-view. While the absence is eyebrow-raising, sources indicate this has been part of long-term planning.

According to the reports of Fightful Select, the officials from All Elite Wrestling have confirmed that Kenny Omega had arranged time-off months in advance, and hence, he won’t be in attendance for AEW All Out 2025. That being said, the storyline injury angle against TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher serves as the explanation regarding his absence on television while also putting over Fletcher in the process.

During his absence on the road to AEW All Out 2025, Omega is reportedly taking a trip to Japan, making his omission from the PPV certain rather than affirming any unexpected change in plans. Unless any sudden plan changes occur, Omega will remain off AEW programming in the coming weeks.

In recent months, reports have circulated that Omega had been competing in matches while dealing with physical pain. One of the AEW EVPs also acknowledged that the issues were consistent during his career, although no exact details have been provided. Meanwhile, sources downplayed the idea that this break around AEW All Out 2025 is solely injury-related, but rather it’s a scheduled one.

In the main event of this week’s episode of Dynamite, the TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, and The Young Bucks defeated AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and JetSpeed. After the match, the Don Callis Family delivered a brutal attack on Page & Omega. Fletcher put Omega through a table with a Brain Buster. Omega then left the building on a stretcher, forming the kayfabe angle for missing AEW All Out 2025.

AEW All Out 2025 PPV Match Card

AEW All Out 2025 will be hosted from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on the same day as the returning ECW show, Wrestlepalooza, in the form of a revamped WWE premium live event on ESPN from Indianapolis. The current match card for the annual AEW show goes as follows,

– Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

– TBS Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Riho

– The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) vs. Ricochet and Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona)

– AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. TBA