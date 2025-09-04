Waiting for more opportunities in All Elite Wrestling for months, Deonna Purrazzo will seemingly be raising her voice now that she owns a new podcast. Most recently at Ring of Honor, she resurfaced at the Death Before Dishonor show, coming out to confront Queen Aminata following the latter’s win over Taya Valkyrie.

With both these names being involved in the ROH Women’s Pure Championship tournament, they’re seemingly destined to face off against each other in due course. But that match won’t be the only thing taking up Deonna Purrazzo’s attention, as she looks forward to commencing a new venture outside of the ring with her husband, TNA wrestler Steve Maclin.

Previously, taking to her X/Twitter, Deonna Purrazzo announced that she and her husband had kept a secret for a long time and that they will be launching a podcast. The married duo would be releasing ‘Boots to Boots’ podcast, which was further promoted by Maclin in a separate post, which came with the following caption, “premiere episode drops on September 15th.” No further details about the podcast or potential guests were revealed.

Premiere episode drops on Sept 15th https://t.co/DD7KhTmcHL — Steve Maclin (@SteveMaclin) September 2, 2025

While Deonna Purrazzo is eyeing some momentum in AEW/ROH, Maclin is having a strong run with TNA. The former Forgotten Sons member has entered the 5th month as TNA International Champion, with the latest successful title defense coming against Jake Something at TNA Emergence. He was last seen on last week’s episode of Impact teaming with Mike Santana, with the duo defeating AJ Francis and TNA World Heavyweight Champion Trick Williams.

Deonna Purrazzo willing to have more opportunities on AEW Dynamite

In contrast, Deonna Purrazzo has only been in AEW for just over a year, but has only wrestled thrice in the entire 2025 in a bummer stat. During a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, she explained why this stat doesn’t excite her at all, given her true workhorse persona in whichever company she’d previously worked for. As such, she’s focused on getting more opportunities.

“I have never stopped wrestling, and I have never stopped loving this, and again, you have to want more for yourself. I do want more for myself, I want to be on Dynamite, but there’s ebbs and flows, and we’ve talked about the stacked division and who’s on top right now, and it’s just going to be a waiting game,” explained Deonna Purrazzo. (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)