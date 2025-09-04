Being a top wrestler and attraction of AEW TV programming, the match card of AEW All Out 2025, the next pay-per-view under the All Elite Wrestling banner, would be incomplete without the presence of Toni Storm. However, she’s currently sitting without any opponent and hence issued a challenge to the entire roster to secure a title match opportunity.

On the September 3 episode of AEW Dynamite that went down from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm issued a challenge to anyone who dares step up for her title. It wasn’t separately told that she would be putting her title on the line at AEW All Out 2025.

Rather, Storm was shown in the empty 2300 Arena in a pre-taped vignette, saying that she wanted the attention of the Philadelphia freaks. She promised to be the most batsh*t bit*h to pi** in this sink and a woman in search of her murderer.

No belt collector or forever champion could take the AEW Women’s Title from her, and so she begged for any woman to play the role in the greatest show on earth. It is yet to be specified that the bout will be placed on the AEW All Out 2025 match card.

As we expect more updates in this scenario, Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron vs. Triangle Of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue), and Megan Bayne, was booked for Collision in a six-woman tag team match. As for AEW All Out 2025, the card further got loaded after Ricochet and the Gates of Agony issued a challenge, and The Hurt Syndicate of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP accepted.

AEW All Out 2025 PPV Match Card

AEW All Out 2025 will be hosted from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on the same day as the returning ECW show, Wrestlepalooza, in the form of a revamped WWE premium live event on ESPN from Indianapolis. The current match card for the annual AEW show goes as follows,

– Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

– TBS Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Riho

– The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) vs. Ricochet and Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona)

– AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. TBA