An Eight-Woman Tornado Tailgate Brawl, the first-ever match, is set for AEW All Out 2025 pre-show, following this week’s episode of Collision. It was announced on the weekly Saturday night show on the TNT Network that Willow Nightingale, Mina Shirakawa, Harley Cameron, and Queen Aminata will team up to take on Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Megan Bayne, and Penelope Ford in this match.

To be contested as a tornado match, the Saturday Tailgate Brawl event will allow all contestants to compete in the ring simultaneously. This match is also likely to serve as the headliner of the AEW All Out 2025 pre-show, airing before the main show at 2 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

This match occurs as an aftermath of these eight women continuously teaming against each other in recent weeks as part of All-Star Eight-Woman tag team matches. It was during one of these matches that AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm issued a championship challenge against Thekla, Jamie Hayter, and Kris Statlander that set her up for the next title defense at AEW All Out 2025 in the first place.

Speaking of title matches, the AEW World Tag Team titles will also be on the line in a four-way ladder match at AEW All Out 2025. As announced on Collision, the reigning champions Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) will defend against three other teams to be determined by qualifying matches to go down during the September to Remember combo edition of Dynamite/Collision.

The qualifiers are given below, with the winners respectively, to get added to the ladder match set for AEW All Out 2025

– Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. Gunn Club (Juice Robinson & Austin Gunn)

– Luchasaurus & Kip Sabian vs. JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)

– Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) vs. Josh Alexander & Hechicero

AEW All Out 2025 PPV Match Card

AEW All Out 2025 will be hosted from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on the same day as the returning ECW show, Wrestlepalooza, in the form of a revamped WWE premium live event on ESPN from Indianapolis. The current match card for the annual AEW show goes as follows,

– AEW World Championship: Adam “Hangman” Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher (Don Callis Family banned from ringside)

– Four-Way for AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander

– TBS Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Riho

– Three-Way for AEW Unified Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. TBD

– Ladder Match for AEW World Tag Team Championship: Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) vs. three teams TBD

– Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

– The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) vs. Ricochet and Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona)

– Coffin match: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

– Tables ‘n’ Tacks match: MJF vs. Mark Briscoe