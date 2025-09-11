The latest edition of AEW Dynamite at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia produced a major match featuring Toni Storm in a Street Fight, adding to the list of memorable moments from the earlier week, such as MJF costing Mark Briscoe a TNT Title shot, Kyle Fletcher attacking “Hangman” Adam Page and Kenny Omega, and Taz getting inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame.

On AEW Dynamite, the reigning Women’s World Champion, “Timeless” Toni Storm, was out to seek vengeance against one of Triangle of Madness as she faced Skye Blue in a Philly Street Fight. The champion seemingly received help heading into the contest from a former ECW veteran.

Before AEW Dynamite aired, “The Hardcore Icon” The Sandman posted a photo and a brief video from a meeting with Toni Storm in a hotel room. The photo showed Sandman presenting his own kendo stick to Storm, who was still in awe. In the posted video, Storm also proceeded to “knight” the ECW star in a comedic moment.

“You gotta check in with Uncle Hak if you touch down in Philly,” Sandman later tweeted. “But if you meet the timeless one you better be bearing gifts.”

You gotta check in with Uncle Hak if you touch down in Philly. But if you meet the timeless one you better be bearing gifts. “Timeless” Toni Storm on The Sandman Podcast dropping soon! pic.twitter.com/JvTwtQBd7B — TheSandmanPodcast (@SandmanPod) September 10, 2025

AEW Dynamite: Toni Storm ambushed after winning a Street Fight

Then, on the September 10 episode of AEW Dynamite, the AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm defeated Skye Blue in a Philadelphia Street Fight. Storm survived a Code Red attempt from Blue and hit her back with a Sweet Cheek Music before delivering the Storm Zero on a chair to win the bout.

Toni Storm channeling SANDMAN in the ECW Arena!pic.twitter.com/4OrGWCiVGm — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) September 11, 2025

As the match concluded on AEW Dynamite, The Triangle of Madness attacked Storm, leading Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter to come out to make the save. Thekla also showed up, speared Storm, and posed with the AEW Women’s World Title to end the segment.

This chaotic scene on AEW Dynamite was just a preview of what to expect at AEW All Out 2025, where Toni Storm will be defending the AEW Women’s Title against Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, and Thekla in a four-way match. Plus, Storm is also scheduled to appear on The Sandman Podcast, as noted on a tweet by the ECW legend. An exact date when the episode featuring Storm would drop wasn’t mentioned.