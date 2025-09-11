The Unified Championship will be on the line at the AEW All Out 2025 pay-per-view event next weekend in Toronto, Canada. As announced on the latest episode of Dynamite, the current champion, Kazuchika Okada, would need to first defend his title in a tournament to enter the PPV card and defend the title.

A six-man tournament over three matches will commence on Saturday’s Collision, with the first couple of matches being Kazuchika Okada vs. Michael Oku and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Anthony Bowens. The remaining contest will take place on the go-home Dynamite episode for AEW All Out 2025, next Wednesday on the September to Remember episode, with the lineup being Mascara Dorada vs. The Beast Mortos.

Britt Baker Return Rumors Intensify Ahead Of September 24 AEW Dynamite

The winners of these three matches will then compete for the Unified title at AEW All Out 2025, next Sunday night. Okada won the newly inaugurated belt (combination of the International and Continental championships) at July’s All In with his mega win over Kenny Omega. Takeshita has been a former International Champion cum fellow Don Callis Family member, while the other competitors didn’t hold any singles gold in AEW.

The World Heavyweight Championship match has also been announced on Dynamite for this month’s AEW All Out 2025, as Hangman Page will put the title on the line against reigning TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher. After putting Kenny Omega out of action, Fletcher initially issued the title match challenge on last Saturday’s Collision.

Page answered it after defeating Josh Alexander in the opening contest of last night’s Dynamite. During a face-to-face confrontation, Page agreed to the match proposition under one condition: Fletcher won’t be able to use the help of the Don Callis Family.

“This Year I’ve Been The Happiest,” Saraya Reflects On Life After AEW Departure

AEW All Out 2025 PPV Match Card

AEW All Out 2025 will be hosted from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on the same day as the returning ECW show, Wrestlepalooza, in the form of a revamped WWE premium live event on ESPN from Indianapolis. The current match card for the annual AEW show goes as follows,

– AEW World Championship: Adam “Hangman” Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher (Don Callis Family banned from ringside)

– Four-Way for AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander

– TBS Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Riho

– Three-Way for AEW Unified Championship: Competitors TBA

– Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

– The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) vs. Ricochet and Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona)

– Coffin match: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

– MJF vs. Mark Briscoe