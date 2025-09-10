It’s been almost a year since the fans have spotted Britt Baker on AEW programming, and there’s no specific reason available behind the absence. Being one of the most popular female professional wrestlers of the modern era, who made her name performing for All Elite Wrestling since the promotion’s birth in 2019, this particular hiatus raises eyebrows, with many assuming that she could be on her way out of the company.

Previously speaking during a Fightful Select Q&A session, Sean Ross Sapp noted a few days ago that Britt Baker has remained in shape throughout her absence and she’s ready to make her return to AEW television.

It was further noted that AEW and ROH have five active women’s championships, and many think this is the perfect time to bring the top female wrestler back in the scenario in any of those championship angles. Sapp also said Britt Baker’s break from AEW has been good for both sides, providing them some time to reset. She reportedly has over a year left on the contract.

Yo Tony, when are you bringing back @RealBrittBaker? Rumor has it she's been staying in peak physical condition and is ready to make her return. She's ready and so are the fans. 👊💎 Catch the full DDP's Gauntlet with Britt from last December now on the @DDPYoga YouTube… pic.twitter.com/yETGI5VA7J — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) September 8, 2025

The possibility of her AEW TV return was also indicated via Wrestling Observer Newsletter, as the flagship show of the company, Dynamite will be in Britt Baker’s hometown of Pittsburgh, later this month. The September 24 Dynamite will bring the fallout from All Out at the Petersen Events Center, creating another bright opportunity for AEW to re-insert her into storylines.

Britt Baker likely to return on September 24 AEW Dynamite in her hometown

Dave Meltzer of WON further assessed the situation and mentioned that Britt Baker’s standing with AEW will further be signified depending on her appearance on the September 24 Dynamite. If she doesn’t appear on this show, there’d be doubts over her future in AEW, for real,

“Whatever the Britt Baker deal really is, if she’s not on this show, I’d think she’d never be back. Plus, with injuries to both Jamie Hayter and Thunder Rosa, it’s not like spots haven’t opened up on the women’s side.”

Britt Baker hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since the November 13 edition of Dynamite. Serena Deeb came out to confront her after the latter’s win over Penelope Ford, seemingly setting up the stage for a future feud match between the two. However, the former AEW Women’s World Champion was caught on camera, saying “Nobody cares,” which reportedly created some backstage issues before she vanished from TV.