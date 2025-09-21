After ruling the roost in the women’s division for a long time, Toni Storm has been dethroned from her title reign at the AEW All Out 2025 pay-per-view event. Containing multiple returns and title matches on the card, the annual AEW show went down last night from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. However, the ultimate shocker appeared to be the women’s title changing hands.

At AEW All Out 2025, Kris Statlander defeated “Timeless” Toni Storm (c), Jamie Hayter, and Thekla in a Four-Way match to win the AEW Women’s World Championship. For the first time in four years, Statlander was challenging for the top women’s title of the AEW roster, having been invited into the match alongside her fellow challengers directly by the champion, on Collision, a couple of weeks ago.

In an interesting finish seen during the final moments of this match at AEW All Out 2025, Statlander also secured the pinfall win over Storm with a Seatbelt cover, hinting at her future elevation in the ranks. Meanwhile, Thekla got her first opportunity for the women’s world title, playing part of a spoiler for the majority portion of the match when the rest of her three opponents went at each other.

In one of those moments at AEW All Out 2025, Thekla locked in a tight Manji Gatame on Storm, but the hold was broken as the latter was able to get to the ropes. Hayter further pulled Thekla out of the ring, only to receive a spear onto the floor. Thus, Statlander and Storm were left in the ring, exchanging grapples before Statlander finally applied the Seatbelt hold for the three-count to capture the gold.

AEW All Out 2025: Toni Storm’s fourth title reign ends after 217 days

The loss at AEW All Out 2025 ends Storm’s fourth reign with the women’s world title after 217 days. It began at February’s AEW pay-per-view event, Grand Slam Australia, with a win over Mariah May, now known as Blake Monroe in WWE. She had six successful title defenses in the reigns, with her last coming at August’s Forbidden Door over ROH Women’s World Champion Athena.

Meanwhile, Statlander has begun her first run with the women’s world title at AEW All Out 2025, and it has been nearly two years since she held her only AEW title: the TBS Championship. That reign lasted from May to November 2023, spanning 174 days. Earlier this year, she failed to capture the mid-card AEW gold from the reigning champion, Mercedes Mone.