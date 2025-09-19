Mercedes Mone has dominated the AEW Women’s Division since debuting in All Elite Wrestling a year ago in the spring. On her first pay-per-view match in the company, she won the TBS Women’s Title, starting a championship reign that’s yet to conclude. Along with the mid-card women’s title belt in AEW, she also holds eight other belts simultaneously.

In addition, reports claim that Mercedes Mone could have been tasked to debut a faction on AEW programming. Fightful Select previously informed over the last year about a potential team-up with the Renegade Twins and the reigning TBS Champion. The idea was refueled after Robyn Renegade took on Mone’s All Out opponent, Riho, during AEW’s September to Remember Dynamite edition.

Mercedes Mone and Renegade Twins keen on working together on AEW TV

The outlet has now reported that Mercedes Mone has often pushed to work with the Renegades, Charlette, and Robyn on television. At a few points over previous months, they were told that the pairing between the two sides was close to coming to fruition in the coming weeks. AEW sources said that all parties involved in the angle are keen on this happening. As such, the Renegade Twins reportedly had similar gear made to that of their future leader.

Robyn Renegade was last seen on AEW programming on an episode of AEW Collision in March, where she was defeated by Mercedes Mone, who is scheduled to defend her title against Riho at All Out this weekend. Robyn also competed in a dark match on Dynamite on that same month, which ended in a loss to Julia Hart. Charlette’s last AEW appearance came on an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation in a loss alongside her twin to Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose in April 2023.

On the September 3 edition of Dynamite, Riho made her return to AEW programming, running down to help Alex Windsor against Mercedes Mone after the champion started to beat her down after a singles contest match. Later that night, it was revealed that Riho would be challenging the champion for the TBS Title at All Out PPV in Toronto this weekend.