A couple of matches for AEW All Out 2025 have been announced on the latest episode of Collision on the TNT Network last night. On the weekly Saturday night show, Jon Moxley defeated Daniel with a roll-up after a volatile contest.

Later, in a backstage promo, Moxley said that he wanted nothing more than to have Darby Allin by his side in his faction, but since he keeps coming back to fight him, it’s high time that he takes Allin out and makes room for someone who truly wants to be in the spotlight. Mox said that he would put Allin in the ground at AEW All Out 2025, after which a Coffin Match between the two was confirmed.

"At #AEWAllOut, I'm going to put you IN THE GROUND!"

On the September 6 episode of Collision, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, and AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defeated The Triangle of Madness and Megan Bayne in an eight-woman tag team match. The heel stars immediately went for an attack after the match concluded, before Jamie Hayter came out for the save.

Hayter tried to help Storm back to her feet, but Storm rejected the offer. The champion instead challenged her, Statlander, and Thekla to a four-way match for her Women’s title at AEW All Out 2025, a bout that has since been made official for the PPV set within two weeks from now.

This match comes after what transpired on the September 3 episode of AEW Dynamite from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this past Wednesday, as “Timeless” Toni Storm issued a challenge to anyone who dared step up for her title. It wasn’t separately told that she would be putting her title on the line at AEW All Out 2025, but being a marquee name on the AEW roster, her inclusion on the card was just a matter of time.

AEW All Out 2025 PPV Match Card

AEW All Out 2025 will be hosted from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on the same day as the returning ECW show, Wrestlepalooza, in the form of a revamped WWE premium live event on ESPN from Indianapolis. The current match card for the annual AEW show goes as follows,

– AEW World Championship: Adam “Hangman” Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

– Four-Way for AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander

– TBS Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Riho

– Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

– The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) vs. Ricochet and Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona)

– Coffin match: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

– MJF vs. Mark Briscoe