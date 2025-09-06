Since entering the fray of All Elite Wrestling, Deonna Purrazzo openly channeled her excitement at joining the big league, hoping to explore some new competition. Things didn’t exactly occur as per her will, as she wasn’t allowed to lighten up AEW or Ring of Honor TV for the better part of 2025, leading to fans wondering about her long-term status with the company.

Despite missing some of the biggest events of All Elite Wrestling in the spring and summer, including AEW All In: Texas, fans were skeptical about her status with the company in the first place. However, reports assured that Deonna Purrazzo wasn’t going anywhere as her contract with the AEW would be intact for a couple of years more. As such, she has always stayed ready for her next opportunity.

Deonna Purrazzo hoped for TV return during the long 2025 hiatus

This comes due to a comment from a fan on social media who hoped for a major comeback for Deonna Purrazzo after missing the first set of months in 2025. She wasn’t really okay with the comeback phrase, as she believed that she didn’t go anywhere in the first place. In additional comments on social media, it was further noted that this is something beyond her control, but she stays in-ring ready all the time.

“Last year I had a match I wasn’t prepared for. I left that match feeling like I wasn’t myself anymore. I disappointed people and more importantly, myself,” wrote Deonna Purrazzo on Twitter/X.

“So in 2025, I made it my mission to hold myself accountable, get in the ring consistently and take more bookings. If I want to be prepared, I have to stay prepared… TV or not. I can only control what I can control. And next time, I’ll be ready.”

According to previous updates from Fightful Select, Deonna Purrazzo is signed with AEW through the end of 2026, having inked a three-year deal when she joined the promotion in late 2023 before making her TV debut on the first 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite. That deal essentially puts her under contract with the Tony Khan-owned brand until the start of 2027.