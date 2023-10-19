AEW Battle Of The Belts VIII: Packed Card Set For October 21 Show

Following the latest episode of Collision, there will be an extra hour of TV programming through AEW Battle of the Belts VIII. After the confirmation came about the episode which generally deals with the mid-card titles present in the All Elite Wrestling promotion, a stacked card was announced, this week during Dynamite.

AEW International Championship Match will be there on AEW Battle of the Belts VIII which will see the new and only two-time champion Orange Cassidy taking on the winner of a Number-One Contender’s Match set to take place on Rampage, this Friday Night. That match will see John Silver, Kip Sabian, and Brother Zay battle in a three-way capacity.

Another big addition to the card of AEW Battle of the Belts VIII was the TBS Championship Match where Kris Statlander will go up against Willow Nightingale. Statlander wanted to give a worthy challenger a shot and the former NJPW Strong Women’s Champion stood up to secure an opportunity. Statlander has proven to be a strong babyface champion since dethroning the inaugural TBS champion, Jade Cargill, this summer.

Additionally, there will be the Worlds Trios Championship Match at AEW Battle of the Belts VIII, pitting The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass against the trio of Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Daniel Garcia. This match was announced last week by Tony Khan after the former members of the Jericho Appreciation Society laid out a challenge to the titleholders. The challenge was accepted but the time and date were postponed to the championship episode special in AEW.

Going by the upcoming TNT TV schedule, AEW Battle of the Belts VIII is set to air from 10 to 11 PM on October 21, following that night’s AEW Collision which airs from Memphis, Tennessee. This will be the first Battle of the Belts special since the seventh edition in July which took place in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. With the upcoming edition, the quarterly show will be kept on the AEW schedule despite poor ratings.

AEW Battle of the Belts VIII Full Match Card

– Kris Statlander (c) vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Women’s Championship

– Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Winner of John Silver vs. Kip Sabian vs. “Brother Zay” Isiah Kassidy from Rampage for the AEW International Championship

– Billy Gunn & The Acclaimed (c) vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker for the AEW World Trios Championship