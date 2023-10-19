SportzWiki Logo
All

WWE

AEW Dynamite: MJF To Defend Dynamite Diamond Ring On October 25 Episode

pencil icon
Arindam Pal
pencil icon

Oct 19, 2023 at 11:55 AM

AEW Dynamite: MJF To Defend Dynamite Diamond Ring On October 25 Episode

Since the innovation of the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring concept, no one has been able to snatch this prized possession from MJF who’s been considered as one of the four pillars of All Elite Wrestling. He’s also the reigning AEW World Heavyweight Champion who’s now due to defend that ring in a singles competition, next week.

In the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite, the annual tradition of the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal match returned with the stipulation that the winner would get a match against MJF next week for the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

This match came down to Daniel Garcia, Max Caster, and Juice Robinson. Given that both Caster and Robinson have stories with MJF, those two eliminated Garcia to be the final two in the match. After fighting on the ring apron, they climbed up to the top, where Robinson took a back bump off the top rope following which Caster hit a Mic Drop elbow drop on him.

AEW Dynamite: Sting Announces Impending Retirement At Revolution 2024 PPV

AEW Dynamite: MJF vs. Juice Robinson set for next week

Dramas continued to unfold on AEW Dynamite final segment as Jay White distracted everyone by attacking MJF who was sitting at ringside. These shenanigans allowed Robinson to nail Max Caster with that knock-off ring that he has before dumping him over the top rope for the win.

Saraya Celebrates Coming Out Of Retirement With AEW’s Adam Copeland And Bryan Danielson

With that, Juice Robinson vs. MJF was booked for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring on the October 25 episode. Also on that night, MJF will get closer to becoming the longest-reigning AEW World Heavyweight Champion in history. He is currently just 13 days away from breaking the earlier record set by Kenny Omega.

It’s almost certain that MJF will eventually break the record by Omega as he’s not going to defend the title later, next month. This will happen at the 2023 Full Gear PPV event when he puts the title on the line against Jay White. The latter challenged the champion on AEW Dynamite to secure the opportunity.

Sasha Banks Rumored To Make AEW Debut At Full Gear 2023 PPV

AEW Dynamite October 25 episode match card

– Tony Khan will give a gift to Sting

– Rob Van Dam & FTW Champion Hook will team up again in Philadelphia

– AEW World Champion MJF vs. Juice Robinson for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

Tagged:

AEW

aew dynamite

All Elite Wrestling

MJF

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

