AEW Beach Break 2024, a summer-themed episode is returning to Dynamite programming, next week with a set of matches already confirmed for the show alongside the expected fallouts from this weekend’s Forbidden Door.

The opening segment of this week’s Dynamite had MJF cutting a promo until the hometown favorite Daniel Garcia walked out. The two exchanged words with each other and were seemingly ready to agree upon a match for All In 2024 at Wembley Stadium in late August until the AEW International Champion Will Ospreay interrupted and laid out a challenge for AEW Beach Break 2024.

Ospreay was eager to face Garcia with the International Title on the line and that match was set for next week’s Dynamite. It was also noted by Ospreay that should he defeat Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, both titles will be on the line at AEW Beach Break 2024. Garcia wanted to answer MJF’s challenge for All In but MJF insisted Garcia be focused on his match against Ospreay for a championship opportunity.

Men’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament matches will also continue at AEW Beach Break 2024 as PAC will be battling either Bryan Danielson or Shingo Takagi, depending on the winner of a quarterfinal match scheduled at Forbidden Door, this weekend. In another quarterfinal match from the men’s side, Jeff Jarrett will be seen in action against a Wild Card opponent.

In a semifinal bout from the Women’s side in the Owen Hart, the bitter rivals, Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale will compete in a one-on-one matchup at AEW Beach Break 2024. Before this match, the two will also be part of a warm-up tag team match at the Zero Hour pre-show of this weekend’s Forbidden Door PPV show.

AEW Beach Break 2024 episode match card

AEW Beach Break 2024 will be a special themed Dynamite episode on next Wednesday, July 3 from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The currently confirmed match card for the coming episode goes as follows,

– AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

– Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Semifinal: PAC vs. Bryan Danielson or Shingo Takagi

– Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Quarterfinal: Jeff Jarrett vs. Wild Card

– Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Semifinal: Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale