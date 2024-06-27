The final Dynamite episode before the annual AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 went down last night and multiple new matches for the PPV show have expectedly been announced. Also, an injury reason happens to alter the lineup for a previously confirmed matchup.

As announced on Dynamite, Bryan Keith will not be wrestling at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 in his scheduled tag team match as he’s dealing with an injury. Jericho was keen on recruiting Minoru Suzuki as a replacement for Keith.

Appearing on the tron in a video, Suzuki rejected the offer to be a part of Jericho’s Learning Tree for the trios match but rather he challenged Jericho to an FTW title match. While this match is yet to be officially announced, the trios match is seemingly set for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 featuring The Learning Tree and Hook, Katsuyori Shibata, & Samoa Joe. But Jericho still needs to find a new tag team partner.

In a new match set for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024, Hiroshi Tanahashi will team up with The Acclaimed to take on The Elite (The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada) in a six-man tag team match. After The Elite challenged The Acclaimed to a trios match, Billy Gunn withdrew himself from the match when Tanahashi appeared on the video screen and announced he’d team up with The Acclaimed – Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

A pre-show zero-hour match for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 from the AEW women’s division has also been announced where Willow Nightingale and Tam Nakano will take on Kris Statlander and Momo Watanabe. As stated by Statlander, it will serve to be a warm-up match as she will face Nightingale in an Owen Hart Foundation tournament match on next Wednesday’s Dynamite.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view takes place Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena on Long Island in New York. The updated match card for the fourth annual PPV goes as follows,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerver Strickland (c) vs. AEW International Champion Will Ospreay

– IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

– Title for Title Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024: AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer

– Ladder match for the vacant AEW TNT Championship: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. TBD

– Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

– NJPW World TV Championship: Jeff Cobb (c) vs. TBA

– MJF vs. Hechicero

– Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament quarterfinal: Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

– The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & The Acclaimed

– The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and TBA) vs. Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata

– Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano [AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Zero Hour pre-show]