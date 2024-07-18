One of the annual traditions of AEW Dynamite programming, The AEW Blood and Guts 2024 matchup is slated to return, next week. In the headliner match of the night, Team AEW will take on Team Elite in a 5-on-5 matchup inside a double-caged structure in an Anything Goes capacity. While Team Elite had their participants finalized, Team Elite received the remaining members in the latest bygone Dynamite 250th episode.

The former AEW Tag Team Champions and Trios Champions The Acclaimed will continue their beef with The Young Bucks – Matt and Nick Jackson and Jack Perry as they’ve joined the fray for Team AEW in the AEW Blood and Guts 2024 match lineup. This comes after a backstage segment where Max Caster & Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed made their points to be in the match to Ring of Honor World Champion Mark Briscoe.

Briscoe has already been part of Team AEW and he had no problems in recruiting The Acclaimed for the match but the final approval came from the AEW World Heavyweight Champion Swerve Strickland. Then in the final segment of Dynamite 250, the last participant for Team AEW for the AEW Blood and Guts 2024 match was revealed to be Darby Allin.

In this segment, a fight broke out between Team Elite (Matt & Nick Jackson, Perry, Hangman Page & Kazuchika Okada) and Team AEW (Strickland, Briscoe, Caster, and Bowens) when the fifth and final member of the latter team Darby Allin came down from the ceiling to officially join the AEW Blood and Guts 2024 matchup.

AEW Blood and Guts 2024 episode match card

The AEW Dynamite July 24 episode, also dubbed as the AEW Blood and Guts 2024 edition will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee and the currently confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– AEW Blood & Guts match: Team Elite (Matt & Nick Jackson, Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Page) vs. Team AEW (Swerve Strickland, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, Darby Allin & Mark Briscoe)

– FTW Champion Chris Jericho defends against Minoru Suzuki (Brian Keith and Big Bill of The Learning Tree will be banned from ringside)