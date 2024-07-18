In one of the headliner matches of AEW Dynamite’s 250th episode from Little Rock, Arkansas, Mercedes Mone defeated Nyla Rose to retain her TBS Title. The match was set up via an open challenge issued last week in light of the celebration of AEW’s flagship show hitting a landmark, this week.

Before participating in the match, Mone was clear that anybody from the AEW Women’s locker room could accept the challenge except for Britt Baker. Then after she arrived on AEW Dynamite in Little Rock, the two AEW EVPs – Matthew and Nicholas Jackson further ensured Baker’s absence during the match as she was barred from the arena.

As seen in the match on AEW Dynamite, Rose caught Mone with a snap suplex, a clothesline, and a corner cannonball for a two-count. Mone came back into the match with a Vader Bomb before connecting with a double knee in the corner, leading to a Meteora for a near fall.

The two ladies fought in the corner, as Mone hit a diving bulldog before showing a CEO glove with fingernails on it. Mone got the Lockjaw submission to make a mockery out of Britt, but Rose bit at the hand to break the hold. Eventually, Mone transitioned into the Statement Maker (the former Bank Statement submission hold) to ensure her title retention on AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite: Britt Baker attacked Mercedes Mone

After the match, Mone ripped a Britt Baker sign at ringside which was held by someone wearing a Sting mask. In response, that mystery persona pushed Mone down and revealed herself to be Britt Baker. Bake further wanted to go after Mone but the security had to keep her away.

At present, Mone is the reigning TBS Champion along with the NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion as she defeated the newly become WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer for the title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, the same night where Baker returned to stare down Mone. The two have since been featured on multiple segments of AEW Dynamite to escalate the feud.

Mone vs. Britt could presumably be the lineup for a TBS Title match at AEW All In 2024 set for late August but the matchup is yet to be officially announced. The challenge has already been laid out by Britt in a face-off segment between the two, a couple of weeks ago on AEW Dynamite.